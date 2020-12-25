Turkish cenbank raises lira swap market interest rate to 17%

Turkey's central bank said on Friday it raised the interest rate in the lira-for-gold and lira-for-forex swap markets to 17% from 15%.

The bank had hiked its policy rate by 200 basis points to 17% on Thursday, as it seeks to cool double-digit inflation and bolster its credibility.

