Turkish cenbank raises forex conversion requirement for banks

ANKARA, May 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank will require lenders to convert an extra 10% of foreign currency deposits to lira or to hold more government bonds equivalent to the amount they failed to convert, the Official Gazette showed on Wednesday.

This part of the regulation will be effective from May 26 and last until July 28. After that until the end of the year, banks whose conversion rate remains below 30% will have to hold more government bonds.

The regulations will not be applied to some banks whose foreign exchange deposits are below a level determined by the central bank. Bankers said the limit would be 1 billion lira ($51.27 million).

($1 = 19.5047 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Gareth Jones)

