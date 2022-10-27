Turkish cenbank raises end-2022 inflation view to 65.2%

Adds governor's comments

ANKARA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised its year-end annual inflation forecast to 65.2% from 60.4% three months ago, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday, continuing to catch up with sharp price rises in recent months.

The central bankcut rates again this month, by a larger than expected 150 basis points, after President Tayyip Erdogan called for single-digit interest rates by year-end.

The governor's presentation indicated that inflation was seen peaking around 85% in late autumn, while Kavcioglu said the bank lifted its end-2023 mid-point forecast to 22.3% from 19.2%.

Kavcioglu said that forex stability needs to be in line with the disinflation process and that a fall in inflation would be ensured through supporting production.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 traded at 18.6140 as Kavcioglu spoke, compared with a close of 18.6095 on Wednesday. Driven by the unorthodox easing cycle advocated by Erdogan, the lira plunged 44% in value in 2021 and has weakened a further 29% this year.

Overall demand was showing some weakening while investments maintained strength and financial conditions need to be supportive of growth and employment, the governor said.

At its monetary policy committee meeting last week, where the bank made its 150 basis point cut to 10.5%, it vowed to halt the easing cycle after another similarly-hefty cut next month.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

