News & Insights

Turkish cenbank postpones FX report requirement for corporates with 50 mln lira or more debt

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

July 03, 2023 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, July 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank has postponed until next year implementation of a regulation that will require lenders to submit monthly forex position reports on corporates that have outstanding loans of a certain amount.

According to a notice sent to banks and seen by Reuters, the central bank will push back until January 2024 implementation of the regulation for corporates with more than 50 million lira ($1.92 million) outstanding loans with Turkish banks.

In March, the central bank first introduced the requirement for corporates with more than 5 million lira loans but a month later changed the loan limits and postponed its implementation.

($1 = 26.0699 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.