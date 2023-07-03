Turkish cenbank postpones FX report requirement for corporates with 50 mln lira or more debt

ANKARA, July 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank has postponed until next year implementation of a regulation that will require lenders to submit monthly forex position reports on corporates that have outstanding loans of a certain amount.

According to a notice sent to banks and seen by Reuters, the central bank will push back until January 2024 implementation of the regulation for corporates with more than 50 million lira ($1.92 million) outstanding loans with Turkish banks.

In March, the central bank first introduced the requirement for corporates with more than 5 million lira loans but a month later changed the loan limits and postponed its implementation.

($1 = 26.0699 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

