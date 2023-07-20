Turkish cenbank pledges further tightening as it hikes policy rate

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it will continue to tighten monetary policy, adding that it expected further upwards pressure on inflation due to recent tax hikes, as it hiked its policy rate by a less-than-expected 250 basis points to 17.5%.

"Monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved," the bank said in a statement after its monetary policy committee meeting.

It re-iterated its determination to reach a 5% inflation target in the medium term.

The bank also said it had taken decisions on quantitative tightening and selective credit tightening to support monetary policy, as part of efforts to gradually simplify its micro- and macroprudential framework. It did not elaborate on the steps.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

