Turkish cenbank opens repo auction with quantity method, interest rate 15%

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday it opened a repo auction via quantity method with an interest rate of 15%, a day after it said all funding would be provided through the one-week repo rate.

The maturity for the auction was set for Nov. 27.

The bank, which hiked the policy rate sharply to 15% on Thursday, had been using traditional method repo auctions with one-month maturity in recent months and used backdoor measures to tighten policy.

