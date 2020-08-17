Turkish cenbank opens 10 billion lira repo by traditional method

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Monday that it opened a 10 billion lira repo auction by the traditional, or variable rate, method in the framework of the tightening steps taken under liquidity management.

The maturity of the repo auction was set as Sept. 16. CBTF

