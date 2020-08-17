Turkish cenbank opens 10 billion lira repo by traditional method

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The Turkish Central Bank said on Monday that it opened a 10 billion lira repo auction by the traditional, or variable rate, method in the framework of the tightening steps taken under liquidity management.

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Monday that it opened a 10 billion lira repo auction by the traditional, or variable rate, method in the framework of the tightening steps taken under liquidity management.

The maturity of the repo auction was set as Sept. 16. CBTF

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters