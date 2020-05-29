Turkish cenbank net reserves jump to $31.94 bln after Qatar swaps deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Turkish central bank's net international reserves jumped to 217.052 billion lira ($31.97 billion) as of May 22, from 180.003 billion lira a week earlier, data showed on Friday reflecting how Turkey made use of an expanded swap facility with Qatar.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Friday was 6.7883 compared to 6.9543 a week ago.

Turkey signed an agreement with Qatar's central bank last week tripling an existing currency-swap line to $15 billion from $5 billion previously. It struck the deal to relieve concerns over the central bank's diminished reserves, and funds were transferred on May 20.

The Turkish central bank's gross forex reserves rose to $55.59 billion as of the same date, from $48.89 billion a week earlier.

Date

Net international reserves (bln lira)

Net international reserves (bln USD)

22-05-2020

217.052

31.974

15-05-2020

180.003

25.884

08-05-2020

187.906

26.023

01-05-2020

195.130

27.988

24-04-2020

175.875

25.230

17-04-2020

179.122

25.932

10-04-2020

177.213

26.299

03-04-2020

180.948

27.140

27-03-2020

210.154

32.552

20-03-2020

200.267

30.738

13-03-2020

213.707

34.306

06-03-2020

225.949

37.113

28-02-2020

234.060

38.001

21-02-2020

210.129

34.547

14-02-2020

227.422

37.616

07-02-2020

214.704

35.914

31-01-2020

220.030

36.846

24-01-2020

223.456

37.777

17-01-2020

222.195

37.795

10-01-2020

221.065

37.590

03-01-2020

243.770

40.985

27-12-2019

243.910

41.130

28-12-2018

159.352

30.130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)

