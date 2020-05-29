Turkish cenbank net reserves jump to $31.94 bln after Qatar swaps deal
ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves jumped to 217.052 billion lira ($31.97 billion) as of May 22, from 180.003 billion lira a week earlier, data showed on Friday reflecting how Turkey made use of an expanded swap facility with Qatar.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Friday was 6.7883 compared to 6.9543 a week ago.
Turkey signed an agreement with Qatar's central bank last week tripling an existing currency-swap line to $15 billion from $5 billion previously. It struck the deal to relieve concerns over the central bank's diminished reserves, and funds were transferred on May 20.
The Turkish central bank's gross forex reserves rose to $55.59 billion as of the same date, from $48.89 billion a week earlier.
Date
Net international reserves (bln lira)
Net international reserves (bln USD)
22-05-2020
217.052
31.974
15-05-2020
180.003
25.884
08-05-2020
187.906
26.023
01-05-2020
195.130
27.988
24-04-2020
175.875
25.230
17-04-2020
179.122
25.932
10-04-2020
177.213
26.299
03-04-2020
180.948
27.140
27-03-2020
210.154
32.552
20-03-2020
200.267
30.738
13-03-2020
213.707
34.306
06-03-2020
225.949
37.113
28-02-2020
234.060
38.001
21-02-2020
210.129
34.547
14-02-2020
227.422
37.616
07-02-2020
214.704
35.914
31-01-2020
220.030
36.846
24-01-2020
223.456
37.777
17-01-2020
222.195
37.795
10-01-2020
221.065
37.590
03-01-2020
243.770
40.985
27-12-2019
243.910
41.130
28-12-2018
159.352
30.130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day.
(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)
((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
