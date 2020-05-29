Turkish cenbank net reserves jump to $31.94 bln after Qatar swaps deal

ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves jumped to 217.052 billion lira ($31.97 billion) as of May 22, from 180.003 billion lira a week earlier, data showed on Friday reflecting how Turkey made use of an expanded swap facility with Qatar.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Friday was 6.7883 compared to 6.9543 a week ago.

Turkey signed an agreement with Qatar's central bank last week tripling an existing currency-swap line to $15 billion from $5 billion previously. It struck the deal to relieve concerns over the central bank's diminished reserves, and funds were transferred on May 20.

The Turkish central bank's gross forex reserves rose to $55.59 billion as of the same date, from $48.89 billion a week earlier.

Date Net international reserves (bln lira) Net international reserves (bln USD) 22-05-2020 217.052 31.974 15-05-2020 180.003 25.884 08-05-2020 187.906 26.023 01-05-2020 195.130 27.988 24-04-2020 175.875 25.230 17-04-2020 179.122 25.932 10-04-2020 177.213 26.299 03-04-2020 180.948 27.140 27-03-2020 210.154 32.552 20-03-2020 200.267 30.738 13-03-2020 213.707 34.306 06-03-2020 225.949 37.113 28-02-2020 234.060 38.001 21-02-2020 210.129 34.547 14-02-2020 227.422 37.616 07-02-2020 214.704 35.914 31-01-2020 220.030 36.846 24-01-2020 223.456 37.777 17-01-2020 222.195 37.795 10-01-2020 221.065 37.590 03-01-2020 243.770 40.985 27-12-2019 243.910 41.130 28-12-2018 159.352 30.130 Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen) ((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.