News & Insights

Turkish cenbank net reserves drop some $6 bln last week -bankers

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

January 23, 2024 — 12:12 am EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank's net reserves slid around $6 billion last week to $23.5 billion, four bankers' calculations showed on Tuesday, continuing to drop after rising above $40 billion late last year.

The calculations showed that total reserves dropped some $1.5 billion to $138 billion last week.

Since June, when President Tayyip Erdogan appointed former U.S. bank executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as governor, the bank has lifted its key interest rate by 3,400 basis points. A Reuters poll forecast another 250 basis point hike to 45% this week, marking the end of its aggressive tightening cycle.

The net reserves rose some $2.9 billion to $40.09 billion in the week to Dec. 22, their highest level since January 2020.

The bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the figures. The official data for the week to Dec. 19 will be released on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.