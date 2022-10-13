Turkish cenbank net international reserves jump to $12.44 bln

ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves jumped more than $2.7 billion to $12.44 billion in the week to Oct. 7, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 18.5589. In July, the net forex reserves dropped to $6.07 billion, their lowest in at least 20 years, but they later rebounded.

Reuters reported according to bankers' calculations from preliminary data that net reserves rose $3 billion last week.

Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent years, in market interventions in the wake of a currency crisis in December. The lira lost almost half of its value against dollar last year.

The currency is down some 29% against the greenback this year and inflation climbed to more than 83%, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan's rule.

The central bank has adopted a more dominant role in the forex market since December. It had intervened directly in the forex market in 2019-2020, when it sold $128 billion to support the lira.

The central bank's reserve most recently boosted in the week to Sept. 30 thanks to a local currency swap deal with South Korea deal inked last year, according to bankers.

In past years, the bank used swaps with local banks to backstop interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.

Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $46.48 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Date

Net international reserves(mln lira)

Net international reserves (mln USD)

07-10-2022

230,886

12,441

30-09-2022

179,900

9,722

23-09-2022

177,303

9,667

16-09-2022

220,557

12,090

09-09-2022

256,621

14,085

02-09-2022

256,040

14,083

26-08-2022

228,983

12,618

19-08-2022

249,442

13,882

12-08-2022

281,262

15,682

05-08-2022

211,824

11,811

29-07-2022

163,261

9,118

22-07-2022

118,105

6,700

15-07-2022

110,970

6,356

08-07-2022

104,818

6,073

01-07-2022

125,185

7,514

24-06-2022

130,637

7,531

17-06-2022

127,601

7,381

10-06-2022

140,203

8,152

03-06-2022

172,885

10,517

27-05-2022

199,511

12,189

20-05-2022

152,223

9,561

13-05-2022

176,994

11,529

06-05-2022

222,391

14,995

29-04-2022

251,397

17,010

22-04-2022

251,640

17,165

15-04-2022

279,135

19,128

08-04-2022

269,590

18,303

01-04-2022

240,065

16,401

25-03-2022

236,508

15,955

18-03-2022

252,309

17,199

11-03-2022

233,847

15,861

04-03-2022

256,101

18,148

25-02-2022

258,873

18,119

18-02-2022

269,383

19,802

11-02-2022

214,035

15,817

04-02-2022

221,360

16,331

28-01-2022

143,166

10,532

21-01-2022

124,610

9,269

14-01-2022

102,192

7,547

07-01-2022

108,359

7,947

31-12-2021

108,219

8,339

24-12-2021

98,788

8,627

17-12-2021

185,009

12,162

10-12-2021

291,008

21,175

03-12-2021

301,225

22,468

25-11-2021

295,997

24,666

19-11-2021

269,339

25,181

12-11-2021

283,702

28,608

05-11-2021

308,620

31,855

29-10-2021

309,505

32,643

22-10-2021

301,043

32,420

15-10-2021

293,621

32,119

8-10-2021

262,343

29,607

1-10-2021

259,991

29,283

24-09-2021

263,467

30,429

17-09-2021

239,596

28,388

10-09-2021

244,346

28,864

03-09-2021

230,185

27,856

27-08-2021

221,063

26,449

20-08-2021

219,401

25,778

13-08-2021

206,721

24,115

06-08-2021

214,728

25,184

30-07-2021

209,197

24,619

23-07-2021

202,511

23,797

16-07-2021

207,890

24,138

09-07-2021

201,983

23,252

02-07-2021

177,271

20,430

25-12-2020

118,321

15,530

27-12-2019

243,910

41,130

28-12-2018

159,352

30,130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

