Turkish cenbank net FX reserves tumbled to $27 bln

ISTANBUL, April 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell to $27.14 billion last week, more than $5 billion lower than a week earlier and down $11 billion since the end of February, before the coronavirus outbreak hit home, data showed on Thursday.

Analysts have raised concerns that depleted forex reserves could hamstring Turkey's response to a pending recession brought on by measures taken to halt the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The central bank's buffer has been reduced over the last year by state bank interventions to stabilize the Turkish lira, and more recently by a decision in the face of the outbreak to lower reserve requirements and postpone re-discount payments.

The currency has lost more than 10% of its value this year, mainly over concerns regarding the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank, said Turkey has been aiming to slow the lira's depreciation by tapping the reserves and keeping offshore liquidity tight.

"The rapid depletion comes despite the fact that the central bank has been trying to boost its reserves by borrowing USDs from banks via FX swaps," he said in a note published shortly prior to Thursday's data.

"This scheme can work as banks have plenty of dollars at their disposal due to record high USD deposits of $200 billion."

The international reserves fell from $32.55 billion a week earlier. The figures are released in Turkish lira and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day.

As of the same date, forex holdings including precious metals of Turkish locals fell to $194.15 billion. They touched a record high of $201.7 billion last month.

Matys added that the bank's effort to support the lira was postponing the inevitable. "The costs of preventing the lira from weakening markedly are close to a tipping point when they will outweigh the benefits."

