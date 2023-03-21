Turkish cenbank net FX reserves rose $6 bln last week to $25 bln -bankers

ANKARA, March 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose by $6 billion last week to $25 billion, bankers' calculations showed on Tuesday.

The central bank's gross reserves rose $6.5 billion to $126.5 billion in the same period, they showed.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

