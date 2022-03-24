Turkish cenbank monitoring current-account risks from energy prices

Recasts with details, background, changes slug

ANKARA, March 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu told investors on Thursday the bank is monitoring risks to the current account balance due to soaring energy prices amid the conflict in Ukraine, two meeting participants said.

Turkey's economic programme under President Tayyip Erdogan is based on low interest rates, higher production and exports to achieve a current account surplus. It could be in jeopardy due to rising commodity prices and possible fallout for tourism revenues due to the conflict.

In a call with investors and economists, Kavcioglu said risks to tourism income stemming from the conflict could be managed, the meeting participants said.

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine a month ago, people from those countries constituted some 30% of foreign arrivals to Turkey, while they were also major trade and defence partners.

Since then, Turkey's exports to Russia have halved and those to Ukraine have ceased, a central bank official said on the call.

Kavcioglu said inflation, which topped 54% last month, should start falling when the base effect fades, and that economic activity remained strong in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by William Mallard)

