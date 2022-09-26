Turkish cenbank lowers reference interest rate for October -document

Adds background

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank lowered its reference interest rate by nearly 140 basis points to 13.96% for October, an official document showed on Monday, in a move aimed at further cutting rates on corporate loans.

Last month, the central bank unveiled new required bond holdings for lenders meant to address the widening gap between the bank's policy rate and lending rates.

One requirement is for lenders to hold bonds for corporate loans extended at certain coefficients above the central bank's reference rate, which stood at 15.34% in September and 16.32% in August.

Following the announcement of the new rate, if the interest rate is over 19.54% in some corporate loans, the banks would need to maintain 20% of the loan as bonds. If the rate is over 25.13%, they would need to maintain 90% of the loan in bonds.

These brackets stood at 21.48% and 27.61% in September, respectively.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devraonglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

