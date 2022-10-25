Turkish cenbank lowers reference interest rate for November - bankers

Adds background

ANKARA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank lowered its reference interest rate by more than 170 basis points to 12.19% for November, two bankers told Reuters on Tuesday citing an official document, in a move aimed at further cutting rates on corporate loans.

In August, the central bank unveiled new required bond holdings for lenders meant to address the widening gap between the bank's policy rate and lending rates.

One requirement is for lenders to hold bonds for corporate loans extended at certain coefficients above the central bank's reference rate, which stood at 13.96% in October and 15.34% in September.

Following the announcement of the new rate, if the interest rate is over 17.1% in some corporate loans, the banks would need to maintain 20% of the loan as bonds. If the rate is over 22%, they would need to maintain 90% of the loan in bonds.

These brackets stood at 19.54% and 25.13% in October, respectively.

Since August, Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate by a total of 350 basis points to 10.5% in three consecutive meetings and promised to halt the easing cycle urged by President Tayyip Erdogan after another cut next month.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Ece Toksabay)

