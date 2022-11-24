Turkish cenbank lowers rate to 9%, says it will halt easing

Adds quotes, background

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate by 150 basis points to 9% as expected on Thursday and said it decided to halt its easing cycle, in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's call for a single-digit rate by year-end despite inflation above 85%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to a record low of 18.66 to the dollar after the move and stood at 18.63 at 1107 GMT.

Thursday's cut brings the cumulative easing in four months to 500 basis points. The central bank has said the stimulus is necessary given signs of economic slowdown, even as central banks around the world race in the other direction.

""It is critically important that financial conditions remain supportive... in a period of increasing uncertainties regarding global growth as well as further escalation of geopolitical risks," the bank said.

"Considering the increasing risks regarding global demand, the Committee evaluated that the current policy rate is adequate and decided to end the rate cut cycle that started in August."

Inflation has surged since autumn 2021, stoked by an unorthodox easing cycle, sought by Erdogan, that sparked a currency crisis late last year. He said last month the bank would continue rate cuts every month "as long as I am in power."

Erdogan, a self-described "enemy" of interest rates, aims to boost investments, production, exports and employment while lowering rates under his economic programme.

Six of seven economists polled by Reuters expected a pivot to tightening that would bring the policy rate to a range of 16% and 35% in 2023.

Analysts say the policy path will depend on whether Erdogan is re-elected in a presidential vote in May or June next year, adding that an opposition victory could see Turkey return to orthodox economic policies.

They do not expect a change in policy until the elections.

The central bank expects inflation to drop to 65.2% by end-2022, thanks largely to base effects in December, compared to a median estimate of 70.25% in the latest Reuters poll.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu has said two prerequisites for price stability were achieving a lasting current account surplus and the dominance of the lira in households, firms and banks' balance sheets.

Erdogan's programme aims to turn Turkey's chronic current account deficits to a surplus but Ankara does not see a surplus in its economic projections that cover up to 2025.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler and Jonathan Spicer)

