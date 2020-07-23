Turkish cenbank keeps rate steady, sees upside inflation risks

Adds quote, details, lira, background

ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that a recent increase in inflation meant there were risks it could overshoot its year-end projection, as it held interest rates steady for a second consecutive month after a near year-long easing cycle.

The bank had previously cut its policy rate in nine consecutive meetings from a level of 24% as it sought to boost an economy hit by a slowdown in 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement following its monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said it maintained the view that demand-driven disinflationary effects will become more prevalent in the second half of the year.

"But risks on the end-year projection are considered to be on the upside due to recent realizations in inflation," it said.

The policy rate is well below Turkey's annual inflation rate which rose to 12.6% in June, leaving real rates in negative territory.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3, which has weakened 13% against the dollar this year but remained largely flat for the last two months, was unchanged at 6.8475 to the U.S. dollar after the announcement.

Last month's decision to leave rates unchanged surprised analysts, who had forecast a 25 basis point rate cut in June. This month, all 12 economists in a Reuters poll forecast that rates would be kept steady due to the upward pressure on inflation.

Analysts have raised concerns over the central bank's depleted forex reserves and only partial success in gaining access to foreign currency swaps, as the lira hit a record low in May.

Fallout from the pandemic brought Turkey's economy to a near stand-still in the second quarter. Most economists expect the economy to contract sharply this year.

In April, the central bank trimmed its year-end inflation forecast to 7.4%, but it noted at the last monetary policy meeting that there had been some upward pressure on inflation through the coronavirus pandemic.

It will release its next quarterly inflation report, including an updated inflation forecast, on July 29.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen, Ece Toksabay Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Toby Chopra and Dominic Evans)

