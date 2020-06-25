Turkish cenbank keeps policy rate unchanged in surprise halt to easing cycle

Contributors
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Can Sezer Reuters
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 8.25% on Thursday, halting a nearly year-long easing cycle that aimed to stimulate an economy battered by a slowdown last year and the coronavirus pandemic.

ISTANBUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 8.25% on Thursday, halting a nearly year-long easing cycle that aimed to stimulate an economy battered by a slowdown last year and the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank had cut its policy rate in nine consecutive meetings since July last year, when it stood at 24%. The policy rate still remains below Turkey's inflation rate of 11.4%, leaving real rates in negative territory.

The aggressive easing cycle was at first meant to pull the economy out of a recession, and later to blunt fallout from the pandemic that brought Turkey's economy to a virtual standstill in the second quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a 25-point cut.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More