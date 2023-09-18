News & Insights

Turkish cenbank issues instructions to boost lira attractiveness -Anadolu

ANKARA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank has sent instructions to Turkish banks under which it has raised to 2.5% from 2% the targeted monthly rise in the share of lira deposits in total deposits, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

It said the central bank took additional steps to support lira deposits in line with data showing that the transition to lira was accelerating. The bank has not issued a statement regarding the instructions.

Anadolu said the central bank had increased to 250,000 lira ($9,300) from 50,000 lira the invoice exemption limit for export and SME (small- and medium-sized company) loans in order to ease the credit flow. Companies are only allowed to use some loans against invoice of purchases.

According to the document sent to banks, banks will be charged a commission according to the rate of transition to lira and renewal of lira deposits, Anadolu also said.

($1 = 26.8100 liras)

