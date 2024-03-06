Turkish cenbank introduces reserve requirement based on loan growth

ANKARA, March 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank has introduced reserve requirement based on loan growth, a regulation published on the official gazette showed early on Thursday, a day after the bank took additional tightening measures.

According to the regulation, lira reserve requirement will be introduced to lenders for the part of the loans that exceeds a monthly growth rate of 2% for one year.

The bank's move came after it took steps to curb lending and discourage banks' demand for foreign currency in the face of a sliding lira and some expectations that it may need to raise interest rates further to cool inflation.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Huseyin.Hayatsever @reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.