Turkish cenbank introduces reserve requirement based on loan growth

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

March 06, 2024 — 11:05 pm EST

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ANKARA, March 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank has introduced reserve requirement based on loan growth, a regulation published on the official gazette showed early on Thursday, a day after the bank took additional tightening measures.

According to the regulation, lira reserve requirement will be introduced to lenders for the part of the loans that exceeds a monthly growth rate of 2% for one year.

The bank's move came after it took steps to curb lending and discourage banks' demand for foreign currency in the face of a sliding lira and some expectations that it may need to raise interest rates further to cool inflation.

