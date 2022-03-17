Turkish cenbank holds rates even as war drives inflation

By Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank kept its key rate steady at 14% on Thursday as expected, sticking to President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox policy plan despite fallout from the war that the bank acknowledged has driven inflation higher.

After interest rates were held for a third straight month, the lira weakened more than 1% to 14.8 against the dollar.

The currency has shed 10% this year, mostly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring and upended the Turkish government's plan to quickly achieve a trade surplus and tackle inflation that has jumped above 54%.

"The increase in inflation in the recent period has been driven by rising energy costs resulting from the heightened regional conflict," the bank's policy committee said.

A rate hike could relieve pressure on the economy by boosting the lira and containing inflation expectations, economists say.

Yet all 18 respondents in a Reuters poll predicted no policy change, and most expect the 14% rate to remain through year end, due to Erdogan's influence over the central bank.

The central bank slashed rates by 500 basis points between September and December to 14% under Erdogan's plan to boost credit and exports and reverse current account deficits. But it sparked a currency crisis that fuelled price rises, rattled households and eroded Turks' savings.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago threatened to derail that plan given Turkey imports almost all its energy needs, including from Russia, and the lira has since weakened.

The bank said disinflation should begin in part due to base effects and the resolution of the conflict, and it was closely monitoring current account risks due to energy prices.

The bank also continues a review of the policy framework with the aim of encouraging "permanent and strengthened liraization in all its policy tools", it said.

Prices surged across the board as the currency crisis saw the lira lose 44% of its value against the dollar last year, and another 10% so far this year.

The decline could strain the fiscal budget and the central bank's already depleted reserves given Ankara adopted a deposit-protection scheme in December to halt the historic lira selloff.

Western sanctions on Moscow sent oil, gas and grains prices soaring, prompting some economists to hike forecasts for current account deficits and inflation. Russia and Ukraine are big sources of tourists for Turkey, further straining the trade balance.

Sticking to Erdogan's unorthodox planhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MRUHzr

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Daren Butler, Ece Toksabay and Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.