Turkish cenbank holds rates at 19% in face of rising inflation

Turkey's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 19% as expected on Thursday and repeated a pledge to keep it above inflation, which the bank expects to cool after having risen beyond 17% as the lira depreciated.

In a Reuters poll, all 18 economists forecast the bank under new governor Sahap Kavcioglu would keep its one-week policy rate TRINT=ECI unchanged, before easing likely in the third quarter.

Turkey's currency has tumbled 13% since mid-March when President Tayyip Erdogan ousted the former governor, respected policy hawk Naci Agbal, driving up trade-related inflation for import-dependent Turkey.

Last week, the central bank hiked its year-end inflation expectations to 12.2% from 9.4%, still below market expectations. It expects inflation to dip from April, when it climbed to 17.14%, its highest level in nearly two years.

