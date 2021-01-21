Turkish cenbank holds rate at 17%, vows tight policy

Adds quote, details, background

ISTANBUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank held rates steady at 17% on Thursday, holding fire as expected after sharp hikes late last year, and said it would stick to tight policy for an extended period and even do more if needed to battle high inflation.

New bank Governor Naci Agbal had raised the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI by 675 basis points since November to support the lira and counter inflation, which was 14.6% last month and has been mostly double digits for three years.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 initially weakened to 7.4275 after the decision before rebounding to 7.3920 by 1119 GMT.

In a statement after its monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said it "decided to maintain decisively the tight monetary policy stance for an extended period until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation."

"Additional monetary tightening will be delivered if needed," it said, adding the impact of recent rate hikes on credit and domestic demand was expected to grow over time.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate of 20 economists was for no change to the 17% policy rate. Three of those expected a hike to 17.50%, while two others forecast 18%.

Agbal was appointed in November as part of a surprise overhaul of Turkey's economic leadership in which President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new market-friendly economic era including tough decisions to lower price rises.

The lira has since rallied from record lows on new foreign inflows and Agbal's pledge to keep policy tight.

But investors were rattled last Friday when Erdogan said tight policy does not serve Turkey and he repeated his unorthodox view that the solution is to cut rates in order to lower inflation.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Ece Toksabay Can Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

