Turkish cenbank hikes year-end inflation forecast again to 60%

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen

ANKARA, July 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised its year-end annual inflation forecast to 60.4% from 42.8% three months ago, and lifted its end-2023 mid-point forecast to 19.2% from 12.9%, a presentation by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll showed economists expect inflation of 70% at the end of this year.

Kavcioglu, whose bank has kept its policy rate steady at 14% despite the soaring costs of living, said it will continue to take steps to manage any extraordinary developments in commercial and consumer loans, which have cooled recently.

The bank's quarterly presentation showed the estimated range of annual inflation reaching nearly 90% in the autumn before easing. It neared 79% last month following a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts last year and rising energy prices.

The central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan for monetary stimulus despite inflation being at a 24-year high, targets a range around 5% and has consistently underestimated price pressure over the last two years.

Kavcioglu said that while consumer price inflation (CPI) remained above expectations in June, core inflation showed a more positive outlook and cooling demand should help in the second half of the year.

He was also upbeat on the current account deficit, which has risen this year. The balance will turn around, he said, once global commodity prices normalise, helped by Turkish tourism revenues that have far exceeded expectations.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened slightly to 17.925 by 0826 GMT. It is nearing all-time lows touched during a December currency crisis set off by the unorthodox rate cuts.

(Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

