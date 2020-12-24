Turkish cenbank hikes rates to 17%, passes credibility test

Adds lira, background, comment from MPC

ANKARA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank sharply hiked interest rates by 200 points to 17%, a bit more than expected, in order to cool double-digit inflation and record dollarization as new Governor Naci Agbal sought to bolster its policy credibility.

The lira rallied to its strongest in more than a month in response, and analysts said Agbal passed another test of his ability to set monetary policy free of political pressure after only two months on the job.

The bank lifted its one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI from 15% and repeated its intention to "decisively" maintain tight policy to permanently lower inflation, at 14% last month, after years well above a above target.

The "strong" tightening was meant to "eliminate risks to the inflation outlook, contain inflation expectations and restore the disinflation process as soon as possible," the policy committee said in a statement.

The lira TRYTLOM=D3 rallied as much as 1% against U.S. dollar and stood at 7.5875 at 1121 GMT.

The tightening follows a hefty hike of 475 points last month, which was Agbal's first move after taking the reins in a surprise leadership overhaul in which Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new market-friendly economic era.

Economists predicted a 150-point rise in a Reuters poll and called it a test of the bank's independence in the face of Erdogan's past criticism of high rates, especially with coronavirus fallout set the crimp the economy this winter.

But inflation jumped in November and remains well above the 5% target range, and Turks continue to buy foreign currencies at record levels, keeping Turkey's lira near record lows and putting pressure on the bank to tighten again.

Agbal acknowledged last week that the lira's roughly 23% drop this year - among the worst in emerging markets - has kept inflation lofty but the bank still sees it dipping to 9.4% by the end of 2021.

The lack of monetary stimulus could exacerbate an economic slowdown as a recent coronavirus surge has brought restaurant closures and curfews. The economy contracted sharply in the second quarter amid the pandemic's first wave.

But the central bank is focused on inflation and its depleted FX buffer. Net reserves are down by more than half this year due largely to costly state interventions in FX markets to support the lira. The bank has said it will share a detailed plan for rebuilding reserves in 2021.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

