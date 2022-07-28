Turkish cenbank hikes end-2022 inflation view to 60%

ANKARA, July 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised its year-end annual inflation forecast to 60.4% from 42.8% three months ago, and lifted its end-2023 mid-point forecast to 19.2% from 12.9%, a presentation by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu showed on Thursday.

The inflation report presentation showed the estimated range of inflation reaching nearly 90% in the autumn, after it neared 79% last month following a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts last year and rising energy prices.

The central bank targets a range around 5% and has consistently underestimated price pressure over the last two years. A Reuters poll showed economists expect inflation of 70% at the end of this year.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

