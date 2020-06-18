Turkish cenbank hangs on to gains as reserves at $31.64 bln

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Net FX reserves at Turkey's central bank edged up to 214.601 billion lira ($31.64 billion) as of June 12, data showed on Thursday, suggesting an infusion last month from Qatar has helped keep the buffer above a nadir touched in April.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 6.7827 compared to 6.7476 a week ago. The net international reserves stood at 212.860 billion lira a week earlier.

The bank's total reserves slid to $84.4 billion in mid-May as analysts said it helped fund interventions by state banks to stabilize the Turkish lira. Since then, total reserves have risen to $93.1 billion.

According to calculations by four bankers, the central bank sold some $44 billion through end-April this year, via state banks, to stem a decline in the lira. Between the beginning of 2019 and end-April this year, it spent $77 billion, they said.

The lira has rebounded after it hit a record low of 7.2690 against the dollar in May, but remains down more than 13% on the year.

A agreement with Qatar's central bank to triple a currency swap line boosted net reserves by roughly $8 billion in the week to May 22.

Analysts say the real drop in the reserves is not reflected due to swaps between domestic lenders and the central bank.

Date

Net international reserves (bln lira)

Net international reserves (bln USD)

12-06-2020

214.601

31.640

05-06-2020

212.860

31.546

29-05-2020

224.649

33.088

22-05-2020

217.052

31.974

15-05-2020

180.003

25.884

08-05-2020

187.906

26.023

01-05-2020

195.130

27.988

24-04-2020

175.875

25.230

17-04-2020

179.122

25.932

10-04-2020

177.213

26.299

03-04-2020

180.948

27.140

27-03-2020

210.154

32.552

20-03-2020

200.267

30.738

13-03-2020

213.707

34.306

06-03-2020

225.949

37.113

28-02-2020

234.060

38.001

21-02-2020

210.129

34.547

14-02-2020

227.422

37.616

07-02-2020

214.704

35.914

31-01-2020

220.030

36.846

24-01-2020

223.456

37.777

17-01-2020

222.195

37.795

10-01-2020

221.065

37.590

03-01-2020

243.770

40.985

27-12-2019

243.910

41.130

28-12-2018

159.352

30.130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler and Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

