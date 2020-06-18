Turkish cenbank hangs on to gains as reserves at $31.64 bln

Adds background on reserve movements
ISTANBUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Net FX reserves at Turkey's central bank edged up to 214.601 billion lira ($31.64 billion) as of June 12, data showed on Thursday, suggesting an infusion last month from Qatar has helped keep the buffer above a nadir touched in April.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 6.7827 compared to 6.7476 a week ago. The net international reserves stood at 212.860 billion lira a week earlier.
The bank's total reserves slid to $84.4 billion in mid-May as analysts said it helped fund interventions by state banks to stabilize the Turkish lira. Since then, total reserves have risen to $93.1 billion.
According to calculations by four bankers, the central bank sold some $44 billion through end-April this year, via state banks, to stem a decline in the lira. Between the beginning of 2019 and end-April this year, it spent $77 billion, they said.
The lira has rebounded after it hit a record low of 7.2690 against the dollar in May, but remains down more than 13% on the year.
A agreement with Qatar's central bank to triple a currency swap line boosted net reserves by roughly $8 billion in the week to May 22.
Analysts say the real drop in the reserves is not reflected due to swaps between domestic lenders and the central bank.
Date
Net international reserves (bln lira)
Net international reserves (bln USD)
12-06-2020
214.601
31.640
05-06-2020
212.860
31.546
29-05-2020
224.649
33.088
22-05-2020
217.052
31.974
15-05-2020
180.003
25.884
08-05-2020
187.906
26.023
01-05-2020
195.130
27.988
24-04-2020
175.875
25.230
17-04-2020
179.122
25.932
10-04-2020
177.213
26.299
03-04-2020
180.948
27.140
27-03-2020
210.154
32.552
20-03-2020
200.267
30.738
13-03-2020
213.707
34.306
06-03-2020
225.949
37.113
28-02-2020
234.060
38.001
21-02-2020
210.129
34.547
14-02-2020
227.422
37.616
07-02-2020
214.704
35.914
31-01-2020
220.030
36.846
24-01-2020
223.456
37.777
17-01-2020
222.195
37.795
10-01-2020
221.065
37.590
03-01-2020
243.770
40.985
27-12-2019
243.910
41.130
28-12-2018
159.352
30.130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day.
(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler and Jonathan Spicer)
((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.