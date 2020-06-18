Turkish cenbank hangs on to gains as reserves at $31.64 bln

Adds background on reserve movements

ISTANBUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Net FX reserves at Turkey's central bank edged up to 214.601 billion lira ($31.64 billion) as of June 12, data showed on Thursday, suggesting an infusion last month from Qatar has helped keep the buffer above a nadir touched in April.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 6.7827 compared to 6.7476 a week ago. The net international reserves stood at 212.860 billion lira a week earlier.

The bank's total reserves slid to $84.4 billion in mid-May as analysts said it helped fund interventions by state banks to stabilize the Turkish lira. Since then, total reserves have risen to $93.1 billion.

According to calculations by four bankers, the central bank sold some $44 billion through end-April this year, via state banks, to stem a decline in the lira. Between the beginning of 2019 and end-April this year, it spent $77 billion, they said.

The lira has rebounded after it hit a record low of 7.2690 against the dollar in May, but remains down more than 13% on the year.

A agreement with Qatar's central bank to triple a currency swap line boosted net reserves by roughly $8 billion in the week to May 22.

Analysts say the real drop in the reserves is not reflected due to swaps between domestic lenders and the central bank.

Date Net international reserves (bln lira) Net international reserves (bln USD) 12-06-2020 214.601 31.640 05-06-2020 212.860 31.546 29-05-2020 224.649 33.088 22-05-2020 217.052 31.974 15-05-2020 180.003 25.884 08-05-2020 187.906 26.023 01-05-2020 195.130 27.988 24-04-2020 175.875 25.230 17-04-2020 179.122 25.932 10-04-2020 177.213 26.299 03-04-2020 180.948 27.140 27-03-2020 210.154 32.552 20-03-2020 200.267 30.738 13-03-2020 213.707 34.306 06-03-2020 225.949 37.113 28-02-2020 234.060 38.001 21-02-2020 210.129 34.547 14-02-2020 227.422 37.616 07-02-2020 214.704 35.914 31-01-2020 220.030 36.846 24-01-2020 223.456 37.777 17-01-2020 222.195 37.795 10-01-2020 221.065 37.590 03-01-2020 243.770 40.985 27-12-2019 243.910 41.130 28-12-2018 159.352 30.130 Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day.

