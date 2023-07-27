Turkish cenbank governor: monetary tightening to continue gradually

ANKARA, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank will tighten monetary policy gradually and continue to implement selective credit tightening measures, new Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara to announce the bank's quarterly inflation report, Erkan said inflation will rise in the short term and the impact of the measures on inflation will be seen in the second quarter of 2024.

