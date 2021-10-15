Turkish cenbank governor plays down suggestions of rift over Sept cut

Adds quotes, background

ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu played down on Friday suggestions that some of the three policymakers dismissed this week had opposed last month's rate cut, saying they left either of their own choice or because the bank wanted it.

President Tayyip Erdogan removed three members of the Monetary Policy Committed on Thursday, two of whom were seen to oppose the last interest rate cut, clearing the way for more policy easing and sending the lira to a new all-time low.

Speaking to reporters, Kavcioglu said people were making wrong assumptions about the removal of the MPC members and that there were no problems at the central bank.

"Part of it is our friends' own preference, part of it is our preference. Talking about it like there is a problem hurts the institution, the central bank," he said of Thursday's move.

Kavcioglu said the MPC members that were removed had been involved in rate cuts and rate hikes over the years.

"These friends have been doing their duty here for years. People need to study their lesson a little while making a criticism," he said, adding that MPC will make its decisions based on data.

Analysts said the two people that replaced the MPC members had little experience in monetary policy, and that they would likely support rate cuts at coming meetings.

Kavcioglu said the bank would consider domestic and international developments before making a rate decision at the next MPC meeting on Oct. 21 and would make "the most correct decision".

The lira TRYTOM=D3 has declined sharply since the central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% last month. The currency is down some 19% this year.

Kavcioglu said the lira's decline could not be attributed to single factor, and cited the dollar's rise against other currencies in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

