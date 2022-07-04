Turkish cenbank further boosts use of lira assets as collateral - bankers

ANKARA, July 4 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank has taken further steps to increase the weight of lira-denominated assets in the collateral system, bankers said on Monday.

The central bank will require that a minimum of 50% of collateral in swap transactions will come from the domestic government bonds basket, up from 45%.

The discount rate for CPI-indexed securities used as collateral is raised to 50% from 30%, the bankers said.

The central bank declined to comment on the moves.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

