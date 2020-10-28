Turkish cenbank expects inflation to enter falling trend after Q1 2021

ISTANBUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday that inflation is expected to enter a falling trend after the first quarter of next year.

Uysal also said that the decline in inflation outlook is expected to lead to a slowdown in the dollarisation trend.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

