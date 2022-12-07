Turkish cenbank did not sell forex to state enterprises in November

December 07, 2022 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank did not sell forex to Turkish state enterprises, including gas importer BOTAS, for a fifth month in a row, bank data showed on Wednesday.

The central bank's forex sales to economic enterprises, which peaked at $5.37 billion in February, aimed to ease the impact of the state's foreign currency demand in the market.

