Turkish cenbank determined to raise demand for lira assets - governor

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

September 25, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank is determined to increase domestic and international demand for lira assets, its governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Monday.

In a speech, Erkan also said that the preliminary indicators show the share of lira assets is starting to increase in domestic and foreign investor portfolios.

