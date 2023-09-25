Turkish cenbank determined to raise demand for lira assets - governor

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank is determined to increase domestic and international demand for lira assets, its governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said on Monday.

In a speech, Erkan also said that the preliminary indicators show the share of lira assets is starting to increase in domestic and foreign investor portfolios.

