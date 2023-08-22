Turkish cenbank defends rollback of costly deposit scheme in talks with lenders- sources

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank appears determined to roll back a costly scheme that protects lira deposits from FX depreciation despite the difficulties this poses, two bankers said on Tuesday, following talks between the regulator and lenders.

Central Bank Deputy Governor Cevdet Akcay and other officials met the lenders on Monday to discuss regulations introduced at the weekend that mark another move towards more orthodox monetary policies.

The central bank on Sunday stopped targeting conversion from foreign currency deposits to FX-protected lira deposits under the scheme, known as KKM. It urged banks to encourage clients to switch to regular lira accounts, partly by dissuading them from renewing their KKM accounts that were opened in Turkish lira.

Akcay and executives from the central bank's Banking and Financial Institutions division sounded out the views of some 150 people, including senior banking figures, on the new rules.

"Banks relayed their thoughts and concerns about the new regulations to the central bank yesterday. While the requirement to hold government bonds was lifted in certain areas, it was brought back in others. Banks relayed such risks to the central bank," said one banker who attended the meeting and spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"We saw that the central bank was determined about the step despite the criticism but they said they were aware of the difficulties," the person said.

Another banker who attended the meeting summarised the central bank's position as such: "We need to implement this process to ensure normalisation again and for the monetary transmission mechanism to operate in a healthy way. We are aware of the difficulties."

The central bank did not comment on the meeting when contacted by Reuters.

Turkey's banking index.XBANK dropped around 4% on Monday on concerns that banks' profitability could fall, though it ended the day slightly firmer. The index was down 0.89% at 0837 GMT on Tuesday.

KKM accounts have since ballooned to some $124.7 billion, or 3.36 trillion lira, around a quarter of total bank deposits, stoked by a roughly 68% fall in the lira in the last two years.

