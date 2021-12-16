Turkish cenbank cuts rates 100 points despite lira crash

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank slashed its policy rate by 100 basis points to 14% as expected on Thursday, carrying on with President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox plan even after inflation jumped above 21% and the currency spiraled to all-time lows.

The bank also signalled it would pause the easing cycle to monitor its effects in the next three months. The cycle began in September when the one-week repo interest rate TRINT=ECI was lowered from 19%, setting the stage for the historic currency crash.

The central bank was expected to ease by 100 basis points according to a Reuters poll last week, though one analyst thought the lira depreciation would force it to hold.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was trading at 15.35, after hitting a fresh record low following the announcement. It has shed more than half its value this year in what analysts call a second currency crisis in three years.

Erdogan has repeatedly criticised interest rates and called for the monetary stimulus to boost exports, credit and growth ahead of elections in 2023. He has rapidly overhauled the bank's leadership with like-minded officials, hammering its credibility.

Economists have called the monetary easing reckless given it leaves Turkey's real yields sharply negative, and runs against the grain of a world in which central banks are raising rates to head off global price rises.

Opposition lawmakers have called for early elections to reverse course for an economy badly rattled by both the exchange and inflation rates.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

