Turkish cenbank cuts monthly growth limit for loans to tighten policy

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

March 05, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

ANKARA, March 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said early on Wednesday it cut monthly growth limits for commercial and general purpose loans to "enhance the effectiveness of measures pertaining to growth limits."

The bank said the tightening measures were taken "to reinforce its commitment to tight monetary policy stance," adding that further measures were being assessed to strengthen the monetary transmission mechanism.

