Turkish cenbank bought 4.1 bln lira in bonds, sukuk

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

February 15, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank bought 4.1 billion lira ($217.54 million) worth of government bonds and sukuk via quotation method on Wednesday, central bank data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

The central bank earlier said it will buy up to 8 billion lira in government bonds and sukuk, a move bankers said aimed at balancing government bond sales by pension funds who must meet new regulations on allocation of stocks in the government-sponsored part of the funds.

($1 = 18.8470 liras)

