Turkish cenbank bought 4.1 bln lira in bonds, sukuk

ANKARA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank bought 4.1 billion lira ($217.54 million) worth of government bonds and sukuk via quotation method on Wednesday, central bank data from Refinitiv Eikon showed.

The central bank earlier said it will buy up to 8 billion lira in government bonds and sukuk, a move bankers said aimed at balancing government bond sales by pension funds who must meet new regulations on allocation of stocks in the government-sponsored part of the funds.

($1 = 18.8470 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.