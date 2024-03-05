Turkish cenbank adjusts banks' monthly loan growth rates for securities maintenance

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered banks' lira commercial loan and general purpose loan monthly growth limit to 2% within the scope of the loan growth-based securities maintenance practice.

The central bank said in a statement growth limit adjustments were made from earlier 2.5% and 3%, respectively, to reinforce its commitment to a tight monetary policy stance.

The central bank also said work was being done to introduce reserve requirements based on loan growth to enhance the effectiveness of measuresRBR.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.