Turkish cenbank adjusts banks' monthly loan growth rates for securities maintenance

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

March 05, 2024 — 10:55 pm EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered banks' lira commercial loan and general purpose loan monthly growth limit to 2% within the scope of the loan growth-based securities maintenance practice.

The central bank said in a statement growth limit adjustments were made from earlier 2.5% and 3%, respectively, to reinforce its commitment to a tight monetary policy stance.

The central bank also said work was being done to introduce reserve requirements based on loan growth to enhance the effectiveness of measuresRBR.

