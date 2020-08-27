Turkish cenbank: indicators suggest sustained rise in inflation trend

Leading indicators for August suggest a sustained rise in the trend of inflation, the Turkish central bank said on Thursday in the minutes of last week's policy-setting meeting, where it left its key rate on hold.

The bank said tightening steps in liquidity policies have led to an increase in loan and deposit rates, and loan growth has started to decelerate. As well as keeping the policy rate unchanged the bank decided to continue with liquidity measures.

