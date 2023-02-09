Turkish capital markets board approves $1.6 bln Ziraat Bank bond issue

February 09, 2023 — 01:52 pm EST

Written by Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Turkey's Capital Markets Board said on Thursday it approved state lender Ziraat Bank's bond issue worth 30 billion lira ($1.6 billion).

In a weekly bulletin, the board also said it approved issues of bonds and green bonds of Turkey's TSKB TSKB.IS each worth $500,000.

($1 = 18.8244 liras)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

