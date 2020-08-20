USD

Turkish c.bank leaves policy rate unchanged, lira weakens

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged for the third straight meeting, as expected, after the lira fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar this week.

ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged for the third straight meeting, as expected, after the lira fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar this week.

The central bank held its policy rate TRINT=ECI steady at 8.25% on Thursday, having recently taken back-door steps to raise the cost of funding, slowing the lira's decline.

The currency recovered some ground on Wednesday after President Tayyip Erdogan told energy executives that he would share "good news" on Friday - comments which one source said referred to an energy find in the Black Sea.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 7.3500 against the dollar after the rate announcement, from 7.2750 beforehand. It has fallen some 19% so far this year.

The policy rate remains sharply below the annual inflation rate, which stood at 11.76% in July. Only five out of 17 economists in a Reuters poll had expected a hike to the policy rate this week.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters