Turkish c.bank leaves policy rate unchanged, lira weakens

ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged for the third straight meeting, as expected, after the lira fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar this week.

The central bank held its policy rate TRINT=ECI steady at 8.25% on Thursday, having recently taken back-door steps to raise the cost of funding, slowing the lira's decline.

The currency recovered some ground on Wednesday after President Tayyip Erdogan told energy executives that he would share "good news" on Friday - comments which one source said referred to an energy find in the Black Sea.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 7.3500 against the dollar after the rate announcement, from 7.2750 beforehand. It has fallen some 19% so far this year.

The policy rate remains sharply below the annual inflation rate, which stood at 11.76% in July. Only five out of 17 economists in a Reuters poll had expected a hike to the policy rate this week.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

