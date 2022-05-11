Turkish c.bank cuts RRR of financing firms until next calculation date

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - The reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for financing companies on the Turkish lira and foreign currency liabilities will be implemented as 0% until the next calculation date of May 13, the government's Official Gazette showed on Wednesday.

According to the Gazette, financing companies will be subject to 3% RRR for their foreign currency liabilities until the calculation date on Dec. 23.

(Reporting by Mehmet Dinar; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

