Turkish c.bank cuts RRR of financing firms until next calculation date

Contributor
Mehmet Dinar Reuters
Published

The reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for financing companies on the Turkish lira and foreign currency liabilities will be implemented as 0% until the next calculation date of May 13, the government's Official Gazette showed on Wednesday.

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - The reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for financing companies on the Turkish lira and foreign currency liabilities will be implemented as 0% until the next calculation date of May 13, the government's Official Gazette showed on Wednesday.

According to the Gazette, financing companies will be subject to 3% RRR for their foreign currency liabilities until the calculation date on Dec. 23.

(Reporting by Mehmet Dinar; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More