Turkish budget surplus 28.2 bln lira in Aug -ministry

ISTANBUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central government budget posted a surplus of 28.22 billion lira ($3.77 billion) in August, data from the Finance Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, recorded a surplus of 40.12 billion lira in the same period, the data showed. The budget deficit for the first eight months of the year stood at 110.93 billion lira.

($1 = 7.4916 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

