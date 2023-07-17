News & Insights

Turkish budget deficit surges to 219.6 billion lira in June

July 17, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, July 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish budget deficit widened to 219.6 billion lira ($8.37 billion) in June, the Treasury said on Monday, seven times the deficit a year earlier.

The primary deficit, which excludes interest payments, widened to 182.3 billion lira from 18.29 billion a year earlier.

In the first half of this year, the deficit amounted to 483.2 billion lira, the data showed.

($1 = 26.2504 liras)

