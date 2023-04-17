Turkish budget deficit at 47.22 bln lira in March

ISTANBUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's central government budget recorded a deficit of 47.22 billion lira ($2.46 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, logged a deficit of 2.15 billion lira, it said.

There were no payments made in March to the state pipeline operator BOTAS and a government scheme that protects lira deposits against forex depreciation.

The Treasury made a capital transfer of 3 billion lira for the transformation of disaster-prone areas, after deadly earthquakes devastated parts of 11 provinces in Turkey's south in February.

($1 = 19.2300 liras)

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)

