Turkish budget deficit at 170.6 bln lira in February after earthquakes

Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

March 15, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central government budget recorded a deficit of 170.56 billion lira ($8.99 billion) in February, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, showing the impact of massive earthquakes that devastated the country's southeast last month.

The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, logged a deficit of 136.34 billion lira, it said.

($1 = 18.9824 liras)

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.