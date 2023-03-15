Turkish budget deficit at 170.6 bln lira in February after earthquakes

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central government budget recorded a deficit of 170.56 billion lira ($8.99 billion) in February, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, showing the impact of massive earthquakes that devastated the country's southeast last month.

The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, logged a deficit of 136.34 billion lira, it said.

($1 = 18.9824 liras)

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

