Turkish budget deficit 17.3 bln lira in May -ministry

ISTANBUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's central government budget posted a deficit of 17.3 billion lira ($2.53 billion) in May, data from the Finance Ministry showed on Monday,

The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, recorded a deficit of 7.64 billion lira in May, the data also showed.

The budget deficit stood at 90.1 billion lira in the first five months of the year. In September, the government forecast a budget deficit of 138.9 billion lira for 2020.

($1 = 6.8356 liras)

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)

