Turkish bond yields slide after economic measures announced

Yields on Turkey's bonds fell on Friday after the Treasury and other institutions announced measures to support an economy beleaguered by surging prices and a sliding lira.

The yields on two-year and 10-year bonds fell to 25.8% and 23.5% from last trades on Thursday of 27.86% and 25.72% respectively.

