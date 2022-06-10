Turkish bond yields slide after economic measures announced

ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Yields on Turkey's bonds fell on Friday after the Treasury and other institutions announced measures to support an economy beleaguered by surging prices and a sliding lira.

The yields on two-year and 10-year bonds fell to 25.8% and 23.5% from last trades on Thursday of 27.86% and 25.72% respectively.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler )

