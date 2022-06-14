Turkish banks to hold min. 5-yr maturity bonds for FX accounts

ANKARA, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkish banks should hold fixed-rate bonds with minimum five-year maturity for foreign currency deposits, according to a central bank document sent to lenders on Monday.

On Friday, the government announced a series of steps to support the economy including a new central bank regulation that pushed lenders to hold between 3% and 10% of fixed-rate bonds for foreign currency deposit accounts.

The central bank will accept bonds which have a minimum four years left to the maturity date within this scope, the document said. A coefficient will be set according to the amount and the time left until the maturity date, it added.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

