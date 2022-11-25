Turkish banks resilient to liquidity shocks, cenbank says

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday the banking sector's strong foreign-currency liquidity buffers has left it resilient to shocks.

In its financial stability report, the central bank also said the sector's asset quality continues to improve while its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio is at a historic low of 2.2%.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

